Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues Earnings Results

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Plymouth Industrial REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.480 EPS.

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 416,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,234. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

