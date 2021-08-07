Polkadot (DOT) Trading 32.5% Higher This Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.10 or 0.00048468 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $20.71 billion and $1.82 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00126740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00156101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,629.07 or 1.00222405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00806371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.88 or 0.06523614 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,097,199,016 coins and its circulating supply is 981,474,860 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

