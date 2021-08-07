PolkaFoundry Trading 73% Higher Over Last Week (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 73% higher against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $15.96 million and $1.25 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00884196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00100642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041499 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,272,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

