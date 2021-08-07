Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) SVP Sells $7,237,500.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pool stock opened at $481.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.18. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

