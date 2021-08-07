Poolz Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00010176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00142566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00157681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,354.45 or 1.00014325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.72 or 0.00809068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.