Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 477,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $183.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 128.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

