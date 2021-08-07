PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PowerFleet stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $254.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.81.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in PowerFleet by 31.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 60.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

