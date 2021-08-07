PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on September 10th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $164.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $110.43 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

