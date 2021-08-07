Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,291 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter worth $223,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $787.43 million, a PE ratio of 109.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

