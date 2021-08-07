Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 41,942 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,942 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.00 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $953.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

