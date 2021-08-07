Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Conn’s worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 221,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.