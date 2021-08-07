Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,505 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Luminex were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Luminex by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMNX. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.99 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

