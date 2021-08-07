Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

FRST stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,078 shares of company stock worth $122,061 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

