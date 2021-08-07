Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,815 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 903,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $20,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.