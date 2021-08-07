Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,492 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

