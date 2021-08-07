Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,320 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

