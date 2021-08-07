Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,217 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $128.89 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

