Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $104.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.86.

PCOR stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.79. 561,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,273. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $108.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,306,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

