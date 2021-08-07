Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $144.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.