ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,857. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.51. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

