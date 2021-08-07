ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.33

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.33 and last traded at $137.77, with a volume of 650050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,582,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2,264.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

