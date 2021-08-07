ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBSFY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.