Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.