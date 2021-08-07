PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

PTC stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.08.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

