PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.
PTC stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
