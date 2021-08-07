Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

PXS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.46. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.