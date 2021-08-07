Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Achieves $2.91 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $11.02 or 0.00024942 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $10,494.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

