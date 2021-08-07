Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Lifted by Analyst

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Green Dot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDOT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

GDOT opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $365,707 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

