Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXPI stock opened at $213.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.