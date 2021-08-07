Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Raised by Wedbush

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. upped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.88.

Carvana stock opened at $345.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.92. Carvana has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $372.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $20,395,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,691.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,611,579 shares of company stock worth $480,733,217. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

