Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Q2 updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of QTWO traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.96. 600,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,125. Q2 has a 12-month low of $83.97 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.