Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Issued By KeyCorp

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.