Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issued By DA Davidson

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $16,651,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 521,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after buying an additional 364,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $10,068,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

