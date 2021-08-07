Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Issued By William Blair

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.78.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 52 week low of $195.00 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

