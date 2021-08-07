Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Devon Energy Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Devon Energy by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

