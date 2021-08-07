Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Franchise Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.57%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

FRG stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.