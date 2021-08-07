Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Issued By Wedbush

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

