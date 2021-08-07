Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Greenhill & Co., Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 77.36%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GHL opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

