Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Issued By KeyCorp

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC opened at $35.67 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LTC Properties by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 48,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LTC Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in LTC Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

