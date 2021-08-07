Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,790,000 after acquiring an additional 196,127 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

