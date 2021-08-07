Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTO. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,285 shares in the company, valued at $698,791. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

