Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Raised by Analyst

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Materion in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Materion by 74.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,517,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 385,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

