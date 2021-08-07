Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

MFIN stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $219.05 million, a P/E ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.