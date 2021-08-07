Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

