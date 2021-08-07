Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DIN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

DIN stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $77,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

