Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE:CPE opened at $32.79 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

