Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Issued By KeyCorp

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Materion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTRN. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MTRN opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43. Materion has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Materion by 87.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

