Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

EMN stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,946 shares of company stock worth $11,205,582. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

