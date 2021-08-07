Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tivity Health, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $15,997,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $12,581,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $9,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after buying an additional 356,814 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 330,712 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

