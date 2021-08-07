Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Raised by Analyst

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

WWW stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

