Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Envista has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.